Thousands without power in Socorro amid scorching temperatures, city opens cooling center

Update at 5:31 p.m.: The City of Socorro says it is opening a cooling center.

"The Rio Vista Community Center, 901 N. Rio Vista Rd, is open to the public as a cooling station," the city stated in a Facebook post.

Update: El Paso Electric says there is still no estimated time for repairs available for the Socorro or the Lower Valley outage.

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Electric Outage map shows just over 3,000 houses and businesses are without power in Socorro and surrounding areas.

The map also shows a separate outage in the Lower Valley in which just under 1,000 people have lost power.

Temperatures continue to scorch the Borderland. Experts recommend staying safe by staying inside as much as possible while the heat remains in the triple digits.