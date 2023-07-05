ABC-7 First Alert: Record-breaking temps along with dangerous heat through the weekend

The ABC-7 First Alert continues for dangerously hot temperatures through the weekend. High pressure will turn up the heat across the Borderland Wednesday with near record highs possible.

Heat Advisories will be in place for the next several days. High temperatures will range between104 to 107 degrees. Morning low temperatures remaining warm in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees.

There will be increased vulnerability for heat- related illness...including death. Check in on elderly, family, friends, make sure your children and pets are safe.

Heat Safety Tips and Resources (weather.gov)