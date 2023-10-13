Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack: Sunny Days Ahead, a Brief Cool Down

By
today at 5:11 AM
Published 5:29 AM

Happy Friday! Today's high temperature is expected to reach 81 degrees, thanks to the passage of a cold front.

Winds have calmed down as a jet streak and upper-level low move east.

Expect calm weather through the weekend with a subtle cooldown today, bringing temperatures closer to seasonal norms.

High pressure building over Baja will keep the region warm and dry early next week.

Temperatures could reach 90 degrees in El Paso. While there's some uncertainty about a potential shortwave next Thursday, the forecast leans towards continued dry weather for now.

This could bring a cold front and cooler temperatures late next week. Stay updated for any changes.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content