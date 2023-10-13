ABC-7 StormTrack: Sunny Days Ahead, a Brief Cool Down

Happy Friday! Today's high temperature is expected to reach 81 degrees, thanks to the passage of a cold front.

Winds have calmed down as a jet streak and upper-level low move east.

Expect calm weather through the weekend with a subtle cooldown today, bringing temperatures closer to seasonal norms.

High pressure building over Baja will keep the region warm and dry early next week.

Temperatures could reach 90 degrees in El Paso. While there's some uncertainty about a potential shortwave next Thursday, the forecast leans towards continued dry weather for now.

This could bring a cold front and cooler temperatures late next week. Stay updated for any changes.