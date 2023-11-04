From a Warm Weekend to Cooler Days Ahead

Happy Sunday, everyone! Today's high is 80 degrees, and here's a brief look at the upcoming weather:

This weekend, we'll enjoy warm and calm weather, with temperatures rising. The main storm track stays north, resulting in light winds.

By Monday and Tuesday, expect even warmer temperatures with stronger winds as a low moves southward and shifts the storm track. Highs will reach the 80s.

Wednesday will be breezy with slightly cooler temperatures.

Possibility of rain chances for Friday, and next weekend will be cooler, but not as cold as last week.

This is not just any weather show; it's your personal weather forecast. If you'd like to contribute to it by sharing pictures of your kids and furry family members, please email me at Iris.Garcia-Barron@kvia.com. I'll read every email, but please ensure to include a statement granting permission for use. In the subject line, write "Picture."

Stay tuned for more updates on the changing weather ahead!