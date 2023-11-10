Weekend Chill and Showers Precede Potential Warm-Up

Happy Friday, today's high temperature will reach 55 degrees. A backdoor cold front is ushering cool and moist conditions across the region today. Areas east of the Continental Divide may experience light to moderate showers through the first half of Friday.

Expect cool temperatures, breezy winds, and partly cloudy skies, with afternoon highs struggling to reach 60 degrees.

Higher elevations, including the Sacramento Mountains and the Black Range, might see snow showers, particularly above 8,000 feet, possibly accumulating an inch or two by the afternoon.

By Friday evening, the upper-level disturbance will shift north and east, allowing slightly drier air from the west.

By Sunday night and Monday, the upper-level low will drift toward the area, potentially bringing low-level moisture.

Looking further ahead, there's uncertainty about a slow-moving upper-level low approaching from the California coast, potentially impacting the region late next week and weekend.