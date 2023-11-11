Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Conditions dry up for your Veterans Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Drier conditions continue to move into the Borderland for your Veterans Day.

We had a glimpse of moisture but conditions are quickly drying up.

Clouds will continue to move through with sunshine peaking through, throughout the day.

Temperatures will also warm up throughout the weekend, although they will continue to stay below daily averages.

Weather looks similar for your Sunday, dry and cool with temperatures in the 60s.

Light rain chances are possible for Hudspeth County tomorrow.

A warming trend is expected about mid-week.

For now you might want to take a light jacket if you have outdoor plans this Veterans Day.

To the Veterans, thank you all for your service!

