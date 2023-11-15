Weather Dynamics: Clouds, Breezy Winds, and Weekend Changes Ahead

Happy Wednesday! Today's high is expected to reach 71. Current satellite imagery reveals a semi-blanket of high clouds over the desert Southwest, keeping temperatures below normal.

Tonight, skies will clear, leading to cooler temperatures.

Some valleys may experience patchy haze/fog early Wednesday morning, with moderate chances.

As Wednesday progresses,mid to high-level clouds will move in towards the evening.

Thursday and Friday will see steady temperatures, slightly above normal, with breezy surface winds and mostly cloud-covered skies.

There's a slight chance of low-end rain in the Gila Region.

By Friday afternoon, a surface front will move through, cooling temperatures back to below normal on Saturday.