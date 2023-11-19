Sunday Weather Update: Cooler Temps and Breezy Conditions Ahead

Happy Sunday! Today's high is expected to reach 72 degrees. A weak upper trough passed through early, ushering in a dry cool front and the chance of light rain/sprinkles, mainly over the Sacs.

Winds will increase later today, approaching advisory levels in some areas, while temperatures cool around 10 degrees from yesterday but remain above normal.

Looking ahead, a high-amplitude ridge builds over the western U.S. on Monday, resulting in continued cool northerly flow aloft.

Some moisture and weak energy could bring light showers to northern zones on Monday.

The week will see further cooling, with temperatures dipping slightly below normal by Tuesday.

Towards the end of the week, an upper trough passing through the central Rockies is likely to bring higher clouds and a breezy afternoon on Friday, with cool temperatures lingering into the weekend.