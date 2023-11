The best weather arrives tomorrow - so enjoy getting outdoor work done or take that long walk. I expect lots of sunshine with highs in the mid and upper 60's. The winds will not be a problem, but that will change Thursday.

There will be slight chances for rain on Thursday along with gusty winds. Winds will be from the SW with gusts around 35 mph. Temps will slowly climb in the lower 60's.

Expect cooler temps to continue for the rest of the week.