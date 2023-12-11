Skip to Content
Weekly Weather Outlook: Monday’s Pleasant High of 60 and a Glimpse Into Midweek Changes

today at 7:39 AM
Published 4:51 AM

Happy Monday! Today's forecast brings a pleasant high of 60 degrees, setting a positive tone for the week ahead.

As we transition through the week, anticipate a gradual warming trend, offering calm and dry conditions through midweek.

However, a notable change is on the horizon with the approach of a storm system.

By Wednesday night, there's a likelihood of rain, adding a touch of variety to our weather pattern.

Stay tuned for further updates as we monitor this transition, and enjoy the promising start to your week!

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

