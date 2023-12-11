Weekly Weather Outlook: Monday’s Pleasant High of 60 and a Glimpse Into Midweek Changes

Happy Monday! Today's forecast brings a pleasant high of 60 degrees, setting a positive tone for the week ahead.

As we transition through the week, anticipate a gradual warming trend, offering calm and dry conditions through midweek.

However, a notable change is on the horizon with the approach of a storm system.

By Wednesday night, there's a likelihood of rain, adding a touch of variety to our weather pattern.

Stay tuned for further updates as we monitor this transition, and enjoy the promising start to your week!