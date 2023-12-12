Weather Shift: Warmth to Brief Chill

Good Tuesday morning! Today and tomorrow, expect above-average highs around 66.

Recent model updates lean towards a drier outlook, paving the way for warm temperatures, 5 to 10 degrees above average.

By Thursday, rain dominates, but a brief snow window may open with 1 to 3 inches possible above 7,000 feet in the Sacramento and Black Mountains.

Post-Thursday, an upper-level ridge promises a dry weekend with temperatures hovering near seasonal averages. Keep an eye on the exciting weather changes ahead!