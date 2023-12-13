Skip to Content
Weather

Mild Wednesday, Brief Showers Ahead, Then Cool Finish to the Week

By
Published 4:21 AM

Good morning and happy Wednesday! Today's high is 67, promising a quiet and mild day.

However, change is on the horizon as an upper-level low-pressure system traverses NV, heading south and east through Thursday.

This system brings a chance for lowland rain showers and high elevation snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

While accumulations are expected to be light, snow levels >8000 ft may result in up to an inch of snow across the highest terrain.

Following this system, a cooler but seasonable trend awaits, lingering through the weekend with dry conditions.

Looking ahead, the week concludes with increasing heights aloft, ridging, and southwest flow, bringing occasional high clouds and a warming trend into the next week.

No precipitation or wind threats are anticipated during this period. Stay tuned for updates!

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content