Change in Weather Pattern Brings Rain Chances Midweek Onward

Good morning and happy Sunday! Today will be sunny with a high temperature of 65 degrees.

Expect quiet and seasonably warm weather through midweek.

However, a shift in the pattern starting Tuesday night will introduce moist air, leading to widespread precipitation chances lasting through next weekend.

From tonight through Tuesday, the region will experience occasional clouds, seasonably warm temperatures, and light winds as a high-level ridge moves over the desert SW.

As we move into Wednesday through Saturday, a strengthening storm system off the coast of CA will tap into a healthy plume of sub-tropical moisture, bringing the likelihood of light rain around the region from Wednesday into Thursday.

While uncertainties remain about the exact timing and amount of precipitation, there is growing confidence in the influx of moisture, promising a change in the weather pattern for the week ahead.