Christmas Eve Weather Update: Cooler and Dryer Days Ahead

Good morning! Today's high is 58 degrees.

The recent storm moved east, leaving a quieter pattern.

Temperatures are below average this week, and no rain is expected.

Cooler air in, highs three to five degrees lower than Saturday.

On Christmas day, expect another three to five degree drop.

Northwest flow limits warming today and Monday.

Dry, cool weather continues midweek. Weekend: dry, temps back to normal as upper-level ridge drifts in.

Enjoy the cooler, drier days ahead!