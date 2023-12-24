Skip to Content
Christmas Eve Weather Update: Cooler and Dryer Days Ahead

By
Updated
today at 10:35 AM
Published 5:25 AM

Good morning! Today's high is 58 degrees.

The recent storm moved east, leaving a quieter pattern.

Temperatures are below average this week, and no rain is expected.

Cooler air in, highs three to five degrees lower than Saturday.

On Christmas day, expect another three to five degree drop.

Northwest flow limits warming today and Monday.

Dry, cool weather continues midweek. Weekend: dry, temps back to normal as upper-level ridge drifts in.

Enjoy the cooler, drier days ahead!

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

