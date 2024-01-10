Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Extreme winds Thursday with wind chills

By
Published 2:35 PM

Our next storm will arrive tomorrow morning and last throughout the night. Wind gusts will hit 65 mph at the peak, blowing dust and sand and feeling much colder. Wind chills drop to the teens at times - so bundle up. There will be some precipitation with this system, so expect a chance for some rain, perhaps mixed with some light snow. No snow accumulation is expected.

The weather will be much better for the weekend as highs climb to the upper 50s and low 60's.

