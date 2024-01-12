Skip to Content
Weather

A Nice weekend ahead

By
Updated
today at 5:49 PM
Published 3:41 PM

Expect a good amount of sunshine with warming temperatures over the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 60's. Winds will kick up late Sunday and Monday with gusts around 30-35 mph.

Colder air arrives Tuesday with some wind chills.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
Doppler Dave
el paso
kvia
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content