Navigating Weather Uncertainties: A Sunday to Friday Forecast Journey

Good morning, happy Sunday! Embracing mild and breezy conditions today and into Monday, our weather remains influenced by a long-wave trough covering the entire nation, with our region experiencing NW flow aloft.

Passing systems to the north will maintain breezy conditions, especially in mountain zones, prompting a wind advisory.

A cold front aims to push east on Tuesday, potentially lowering highs.

Forecast guidance grapples with the unpredictable nature of the approaching arctic front, making it challenging to pinpoint its exact impact on our region.

While westerly flow attempts to keep the arctic air mass dammed against the Central Mountain chain, uncertainty remains regarding the extent of its westward surge.

As we progress into Wednesday, a shift to more westerly flow may allow arctic air to retreat eastward, paving the way for a warming trend.

However, the confidence in the temperature forecast for Tuesday and beyond is notably uncertain, particularly with the potential for wind chill advisories in Hudspeth County.