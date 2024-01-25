Dry and Mild Conditions Prevail, Brief Showers Possible in Northern Zones

Good morning! The region is currently experiencing dry weather today as it sits between two shortwaves. Partly cloudy skies will persist into the afternoon, accompanied by west winds at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures are expected to reach around 60 degrees in El Paso.

The Gila/Sacramento zones may experience light snow showers Friday morning, with accumulations expected to be less than 2 inches.

Breezy northwest winds are the main impact of this system, staying below the criteria for any wind headlines.

As we move into the weekend and the following week, the weather pattern is forecasted to transition into a drier and warmer scenario.

This pattern will usher in dry weather and above-normal temperatures from Monday onward.

Lowland highs are expected to return to the mid-to-upper 60s, signaling the end of precipitation chances for January.

Looking ahead, climate outlooks suggest a potential return to wetter-than-normal weather in the first half of February, warranting vigilance for the next winter storm system.