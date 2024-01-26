Rainy Start, Breezy Interlude, and a Glimpse into Dry Days Ahead

In the early hours, a cluster of rain showers is moving east across the borderland, accompanied by some lightning strikes, brief instances of heavier rains, and gusty winds.

Snow is expected above 7000 feet AGL, particularly in Cloudcroft, with light accumulations possible until noon today.

The rain showers will progress eastward through West Texas and south-central New Mexico, concluding by sunrise.

Breezy winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected as the system exits to the east, settling down overnight.

North flow overnight will result in slightly cooler temperatures on Friday night, with lowland lows in the lower-to-mid 30s.

Highs in El Paso may even approach 70 degrees from Tuesday through Thursday.