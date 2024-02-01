ABC-7 First Alert: Bracing for Strong Winds as Pacific Storm Approaches
In today's weather forecast, expect warm and breezy conditions ahead of a Pacific storm set to hit on Friday.
The system will bring cooler temperatures, strong west winds, and scattered showers.
On Friday, a robust cold front will pass through, causing a significant temperature drop and widespread precipitation.
Saturday brings stronger winds, especially east of the Rio Grande.
Sunday will see dry weather returning, with a quick temperature recovery into the early part of next week. Keep an eye out for another Pacific low arriving midweek.