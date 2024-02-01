Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Bracing for Strong Winds as Pacific Storm Approaches

By
Updated
today at 7:20 AM
Published 5:11 AM

In today's weather forecast, expect warm and breezy conditions ahead of a Pacific storm set to hit on Friday.

The system will bring cooler temperatures, strong west winds, and scattered showers.

On Friday, a robust cold front will pass through, causing a significant temperature drop and widespread precipitation.

Saturday brings stronger winds, especially east of the Rio Grande.

Sunday will see dry weather returning, with a quick temperature recovery into the early part of next week. Keep an eye out for another Pacific low arriving midweek.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

