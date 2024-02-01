ABC-7 First Alert: Bracing for Strong Winds as Pacific Storm Approaches

Sunday will see dry weather returning, with a quick temperature recovery into the early part of next week. Keep an eye out for another Pacific low arriving midweek.

Saturday brings stronger winds, especially east of the Rio Grande.

On Friday, a robust cold front will pass through, causing a significant temperature drop and widespread precipitation.

The system will bring cooler temperatures, strong west winds, and scattered showers.

In today's weather forecast, expect warm and breezy conditions ahead of a Pacific storm set to hit on Friday.

