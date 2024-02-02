ABC-7 First Alert: Pacific Winter Storm Brings Strong Winds, Scattered Showers to the Region

Happy Friday! We're under the ABC-7 First Alert today and tomorrow as a Pacific winter storm sweeps in.

Brace for strong west winds, scattered showers, and cooler temperatures.

Today, a cold front brings a 10-15 degree cool down with widespread showers.

Mountain snow is expected, especially above 7000 feet. Saturday will see even stronger winds, particularly east of the Rio Grande, with a High Wind Watch issued for selected areas.

Dry conditions return Sunday into next week. Stay tuned for updates as conditions may change.