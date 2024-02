It will be windy tonight with gusts around 35 mph making it feel colder. The winds weaken just a bit overnight but pick up again Saturday. Gusts will hit 50 mph out of the NW between 11 AM and 5 PM. Temps will stay in the mid and upper 50's for highs.

Less wind is expected for Sunday, with gusts around 30.

Our next wind event arrives by Wednesday next week.