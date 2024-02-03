Skip to Content
Windy Saturday Alert: High Wind Warnings Across El Paso Region

Published 5:30 AM

Happy Saturday! Most of El Paso is currently under a High Wind Warning until this evening, excluding the west side.

Additionally, Chaparral, Otero County, and areas in our eastern region are also under a High Wind Warning. Peak gusts could reach 50 mph, while these eastern areas may experience gusts up to 65 mph.

Expect a very windy day with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 mph for most areas.

There's a possibility of blowing dust. While lingering breeziness is anticipated for tomorrow, the forecast brings quiet weather and rising temperatures into Tuesday.

Brace for the next system arriving on Wednesday, bringing breezy winds and chances of precipitation, including mountain snow.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

