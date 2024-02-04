Skip to Content
Weather Shift: From Quiet Days to Midweek Breezy Conditions

Published 5:29 AM

Good morning and happy Sunday.

Quiet weather and rebounding temperatures are expected into Tuesday, but a change is on the horizon.

The next system is set to arrive Tuesday night and Wednesday, introducing the potential for breezy to windy conditions and precipitation.

By Thursday, light to moderate snowfall might grace the mountains, signaling cooler air returning for the second half of the week.

Stay tuned for updates as the weather pattern evolves.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

