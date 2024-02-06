Windy Conditions and Wintry Showers Ahead

Skip to Content
Today, temperatures will remain warm despite cloudy skies, with rain showers possible along the Arizona/New Mexico state line by evening.

A significant Pacific storm system is set to impact the region on Wednesday, bringing windy conditions, cooler temperatures, and scattered rain and snow showers.

The main precipitation is forecasted along and behind the front, with light rain in the Rio Grande Valley and heavier snowfall in higher elevations.

Breezy and cooler weather will persist through the week, with occasional chances of light precipitation. Temperatures are expected to gradually recover heading into the weekend.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

