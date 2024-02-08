ABC-7 StormTrack Weather – Decent Friday; changes for the weekend

I'm tracking our next storm, which will arrive later Saturday and Sunday. Expect colder temps with rain and snow chances.

Temps will stay in the 50s on Saturday and then potentially drop to the upper 40s on Sunday. Wind gusts at around 35 mph will make it feel a bit colder. Some moisture will be in place late Saturday and early Sunday to give us a chance for rain, perhaps mixing with some snow flurries for El Paso and Las Cruces.

Warmer and sunnier next week.