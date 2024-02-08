Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather – Decent Friday; changes for the weekend

By
Updated
today at 2:53 PM
Published 2:52 PM

I'm tracking our next storm, which will arrive later Saturday and Sunday. Expect colder temps with rain and snow chances.

Temps will stay in the 50s on Saturday and then potentially drop to the upper 40s on Sunday. Wind gusts at around 35 mph will make it feel a bit colder. Some moisture will be in place late Saturday and early Sunday to give us a chance for rain, perhaps mixing with some snow flurries for El Paso and Las Cruces.

Warmer and sunnier next week.

Author Profile Photo

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

