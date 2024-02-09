Skip to Content
Weekend Weather Alert: Storm System Approaching Desert Southwest

Published 4:31 AM

Expect quiet weather conditions today with light breezes and partly cloudy skies.

However, attention turns to the weekend as a storm system moves across the region from Saturday into Sunday.

Precipitation chances will increase, starting from the west and moving eastward, bringing mountain snow and lowland rain.

Temperatures will remain below normal throughout the weekend.

For Saturday and Sunday, the next storm system will dive southward, likely bringing light to moderate precipitation as it moves across the region.

Snow is expected for mountain areas, while lowlands may see mostly rain with a chance of rain/snow mix. Winter weather headlines may be issued for higher elevations.

