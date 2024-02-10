Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Pacific Storm Brings Rain and Snow

A Pacific storm system is set to impact our region today, bringing cooler temperatures, increased cloud cover, and scattered rain and snow showers.

Snow levels will drop, with light accumulations possible in lowland areas tonight through Sunday morning.

The system will linger early Sunday before departing in the afternoon, leading to a fair weather pattern for the upcoming work week.

Overnight, another winter storm system approaches, primarily affecting Arizona with limited impact expected in our region.

