Incoming Pacific Storm Brings Cooler Conditions and Scattered Precipitation

A Pacific storm system is set to sweep across our region today, ushering in cooler temperatures, increased cloud cover, and the likelihood of scattered rain in lowland areas and snow showers in higher elevations.

As the system moves through, expect breezy conditions accompanying the changing weather patterns.

Snow levels are anticipated to drop compared to previous storms, potentially leading to light accumulations in lowland through Sunday morning as colder air follows a cold front.

The system is forecasted to linger into early Sunday before dissipating by the afternoon.

Following this, a fair weather pattern is predicted for the upcoming workweek, with dry conditions prevailing and temperatures returning to near-average or slightly above-normal levels.