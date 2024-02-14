Valentine’s Week Weather: Quiet with a Saturday Chill

Good morning and happy Valentine's Day! Today's weather is near 68 degrees, setting the stage for a lovely day.

Expect quiet conditions through midweek, with light to breezy winds and above-normal temperatures.

However, Saturday brings a cold front, cooling temperatures below normal briefly.

Don't worry though, temperatures will rebound above normal for the rest of the week.

Enjoy the tranquility and have a wonderful Valentine's week!

Santa Teresa Rescue has shared a picture this morning of furry companions, ready and waiting for adoption.

If you're looking to add a furry friend to your life this Valentine's Day, reach out to Santa Teresa Rescue at 915-526-1787 for adoption inquiries.