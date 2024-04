El Paso, TX- The total phase of this solar eclipse is not visible in El Paso, but it can be observed there as a partial solar eclipse. El Paso Community College will host a family-friendly total solar eclipse event. It will occur on the Mission del Paso campus on April 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more info, call (915) 831-5058 or email jolgin@epcc.edu.

