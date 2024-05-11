Graduations, Mother’s Day, and sunny skies ahead

Happy Saturday! There's a lot happening this weekend with graduations and Mother's Day festivities.

In El Paso, the temperature will soar to 91 degrees, while Las Cruces will be slightly cooler at 90 degrees.

The day will start off cloudy, but expect it to clear up later.

While there might be a few showers and thunderstorms in far eastern and northern areas, overall, dry conditions will persist for much of the upcoming week.

Temperatures will hover around average, with the lowlands experiencing temperatures in the 80s and the mountains in the 70s.

Winds will maintain a breezy to low-end windy pace throughout the period.