Mother’s Day forecast: Tranquil weather continues with a hint of midweek showers

Published 5:40 AM

Happy Sunday and Happy Mother's Day! Today's forecast shows El Paso reaching 87 degrees while Las Cruces will experience slightly cooler temperatures at 85 degrees.

Expect tranquil weather conditions through Tuesday, followed by the arrival of a storm system across the Southwest, bringing possible showers and thunderstorms to the mountains on Wednesday and Thursday.

Winds will be breezy to windy today, then transition to light to breezy for the remainder of the period.

Temperatures will generally hover near normal levels, with a slight deviation expected on Tuesday.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

