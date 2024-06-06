Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert – Extreme heat continues through Friday

Brutally hot weather continues. This afternoon is the hottest so far this year with temps anywhere from 104-107 degrees. I expect more of the same tomorrow with highs around 106. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening. Most will not see rain but perhaps some gusty winds in and around some storms. There could be some blowing dust and sand around the storms too.

Temps will cool a little over the weekend with highs in the lower 100's.

