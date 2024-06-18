ABC-7 First Alert – Moisture on the increase Wednesday through Friday – some storms develop

Temps will continue to be hot again Wednesday with highs around 103. Winds will shift to the SE later in the day, sending moisture and humidity to the west throughout El Paso and southern New Mexico. This will provide the fuel for some showers and thunderstorms later Wednesday. Rain chances along with cooler temps will hang around Thursday and Friday - highs both days in the lower to mid 80's - thanks to the added humidity and clouds.

RUIDOSO WEATHER UPDATE:

The rain chances will be better up in the mountains later Wednesday - Friday so Ruidoso should see more rainfall and gustier winds in and around the storms. The winds could be more dangerous spreading the flames and fire. Wind gusts could hit 50 + mph from the SE.