ABC- 7 First Alert: Scorching heat and thunderstorm chances

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is set to sizzle at 106 degrees while Las Cruces braces for 103 degree heat today.

Plentiful moisture will persist across the Borderland through the weekend and into next week.

High pressure over north Texas will initially push moisture westward, increasing thunderstorm chances west of the Rio Grande Valley today.

Temperatures will gradually cool off later this week.

By Tuesday, the high pressure will move eastward, distributing moisture more evenly and increasing thunderstorm chances across the entire area from Wednesday through Friday.