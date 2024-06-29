Skip to Content
Weather

ABC- 7 First Alert: Scorching heat and thunderstorm chances

By
New
Published 5:30 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is set to sizzle at 106 degrees while Las Cruces braces for 103 degree heat today.

Plentiful moisture will persist across the Borderland through the weekend and into next week.

High pressure over north Texas will initially push moisture westward, increasing thunderstorm chances west of the Rio Grande Valley today.

Temperatures will gradually cool off later this week.

By Tuesday, the high pressure will move eastward, distributing moisture more evenly and increasing thunderstorm chances across the entire area from Wednesday through Friday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content