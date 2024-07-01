Active weather and potential hazards forecasted for today and the week ahead
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Throughout this week and into the weekend, expect active weather patterns to persist across our region.
Thunderstorms are anticipated to bring strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall, raising concerns for potential flash flooding.
Temperatures will remain consistently at or above normal levels throughout this period, adding to the dynamic weather conditions.
Stay informed and prepared for changing weather impacts as the week progresses.