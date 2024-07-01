Skip to Content
Weather

Active weather and potential hazards forecasted for today and the week ahead

By
New
Published 5:10 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Throughout this week and into the weekend, expect active weather patterns to persist across our region.

Thunderstorms are anticipated to bring strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall, raising concerns for potential flash flooding.

Temperatures will remain consistently at or above normal levels throughout this period, adding to the dynamic weather conditions.

Stay informed and prepared for changing weather impacts as the week progresses.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content