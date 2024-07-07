ABC-7 First Alert: El Paso and Las Cruces Brace for dangerous heatwave

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Sunday! We are currently under an ABC-7 First Alert due to dangerous heat.

Expect temperatures to peak around 106 degrees in El Paso and 105 degrees in Las Cruces.

The heat will be most intense today, with much of the lowland areas experiencing triple-digit temperatures.

However, relief is on the horizon as a backdoor cold front is forecasted to move through on Monday.

This front will help to lower temperatures by several degrees compared to Sunday.