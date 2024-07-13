Skip to Content
Hot weekend ahead with rain chances rising next week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Expect temperatures around 100 degrees today and Sunday, with dry conditions prevailing aside from a slight chance of rain west of the Rio Grande.

Moving into next week, moisture levels will gradually increase, bringing higher chances of rain by midweek across the region.

High temperatures over the weekend and early next week will be slightly above average before cooling off toward the end of the week, dropping a few degrees below normal.

