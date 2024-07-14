Skip to Content
Warm week ahead: Thunderstorm chances increase midweek

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Good morning and happy Sunday.

Today's high is 99, and we can expect calm conditions with a slight chance for thunderstorms today and Monday.

Looking ahead, Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures running 5 to 7 degrees above average.

Moisture levels will rise on Tuesday, leading to increased chances for thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.

As we head into the end of the week and next weekend, high temperatures will trend a few degrees below average, accompanied by ongoing chances for rain.

