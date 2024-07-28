Skip to Content
 Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Good morning and happy Sunday!

We’re looking at a repeat of yesterday’s weather with El Paso hitting a high of 100 degrees and Las Cruces reaching 98 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued an Air Quality Alert yesterday, which remains in effect until 8 p.m. today.

Thunderstorm chances will favor western New Mexico this weekend, with scattered rain and potential localized flooding in the Gila Wilderness and along the Continental Divide.

Expect temperatures to rise further by midweek, with El Paso likely experiencing highs in the triple digits.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

