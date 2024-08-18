Skip to Content
Borderland faces another triple-digit day: Quiet weather with increasing storm chances later

Published 5:43 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We’re experiencing temperatures 8-10 degrees above average, with another triple-digit day expected in the Borderland.

Most lowland areas will see quiet weather through much of the week, but showers and thunderstorms will remain possible along and west of the Continental Divide, and in the mountains.

By the end of the week, active weather is anticipated as high pressure weakens across the Southwest.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

