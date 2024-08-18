Borderland faces another triple-digit day: Quiet weather with increasing storm chances later
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We’re experiencing temperatures 8-10 degrees above average, with another triple-digit day expected in the Borderland.
Most lowland areas will see quiet weather through much of the week, but showers and thunderstorms will remain possible along and west of the Continental Divide, and in the mountains.
By the end of the week, active weather is anticipated as high pressure weakens across the Southwest.