Scorching heat and dry conditions persist: Triple-digit temps expected

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso and Las Cruces are bracing for another round of intense heat.

El Paso is expected to hit 102 degrees, while Las Cruces will see temperatures around 99 degrees.

Our very warm and mostly dry weather will continue over the next several days.

Highs will remain 5 to 10 degrees above average through Thursday and Friday, with a slight cooldown to about 5 degrees above average for the weekend.

While the hot conditions dominate, rain chances will increase from west to east each afternoon and evening.

Expect at least a slight chance of rain for most of the area on Friday and again at the start of next week.

Stay cool and hydrated as we navigate through these sweltering temperatures.