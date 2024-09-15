ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Possible showers and storms for the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tropical moisture will move into the Borderland through Monday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Despite this, temperatures will remain significantly above normal.

Drier conditions are expected from Tuesday onward, with mostly clear skies and more seasonal temperatures.

Although the main moisture will stay south, some mid- and high-level moisture will linger, causing a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, particularly in Hudspeth, Otero, and Hidalgo Counties.

An upper trough moving across the area on Sunday may enhance the likelihood of showers and storms, especially north and west of Las Cruces.

High temperatures will stay above average throughout this period.