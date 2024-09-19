ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm temperatures with breezy conditions and low rain chances

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Very warm temperatures will persist through tomorrow afternoon, with breezy afternoons expected on Friday and Saturday.

I’m forecasting El Paso to reach a high of 97 degrees today, which matches the record set back in 2021.

Las Cruces will see a high of 94 degrees.

Low rain chances return Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, and again on Monday.

The rest of the week may see unsettled conditions, with temperatures returning to near-normal levels.