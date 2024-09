EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Saturday! Temperatures today will reach the low 90s in El Paso and the high 80s in Las Cruces.

There’s a slight chance of showers continuing into Sunday morning, with breezy conditions expected through the weekend.

Cooler temperatures will persist, bringing highs closer to normal for this time of year.

Rain chances return early next week, with potential for scattered showers east of the Rio Grande.