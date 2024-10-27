ABC-7 First Alert: Hot today with gusty winds next week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Good morning folks! We are looking at quite the warm day across the Borderland with record highs likely for both cities in the area. I'm going with highs in the low 90s for El Paso and high 80s in Las Cruces which if met, would surpass previously set records by several degrees. We are still on track to set the latest 90 degree day for the year on Monday, when I've forecasted a high of 92 (latest day for a 90 degree temperature was for the year is on October 26).

After Monday, temperatures will tumble across the Borderland, going back into the mid 80s and eventually mid 70s for Halloween. However, that's not before we have a strong wind day, which is why we've issued the ABC-7 First Alert. On Tuesday, we expect wind gusts up to 45 mph with blowing dust and sand a probability due to the wind direction. It will be windy enough to blow your decor away, so keep that in mind.

Rain chances are holding off until at least the end of the week. Hey...anytime there is a chance, I get excited. We are sitting at a 20% probability of rain on Friday. Cross your fingers.