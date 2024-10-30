ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Much cooler today with wind breezes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Good morning! After a windy and dusty Tuesday, the Borderland is looking at a much more pleasant day. Winds will max out around 25 mph for most locations today as yesterday's windy system moves further east. The Sacramento and Guadalupe ranges are the two locations where locally stronger winds will be possible today.

Winds will be breezy today, but much lower tomorrow. Thus, Halloween is shaping up to be a great day in the Borderland with light winds, average temperatures, and sunny spooky skies. A light jacket might be needed during trick-or-treat time, or maybe not...this depends on your cold tolerance. Honestly, though, the weather won't be all that cool, and most folks will probably enjoy the cooler temperatures compared to the record heat from this weekend.

Temperatures will finally be really pleasant this afternoon in the Borderland, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. These highs will be a few degrees below average this time of year, but it won't last long. A temperature incline is expected through the weekend as rain chances return to the region. As of now, we are looking at 10-30% chances of rain each day from Friday to Monday. I still can't guarantee you rain, but the chance is there. Cross your fingers!