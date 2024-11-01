Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert – Some storms later tonight

By
New
Published 3:10 PM

A few storms will erupt tonight in and around the El Paso area. These storms will pop and then move to the NE. The threat from these storms will be hail, gusty winds, and some locally heavy rainfall. Most storms appear to develop and run after 9 p.m., when most football games will be finishing up.

Temps will hover around 80 degrees again tomorrow with a slight rain chance. Winds pick up Sunday with SW gusts around 35 mph. Cooler temps in the low 60's by Monday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
Doppler Dave
el paso
kvia
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content