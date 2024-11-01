ABC-7 First Alert – Some storms later tonight

A few storms will erupt tonight in and around the El Paso area. These storms will pop and then move to the NE. The threat from these storms will be hail, gusty winds, and some locally heavy rainfall. Most storms appear to develop and run after 9 p.m., when most football games will be finishing up.

Temps will hover around 80 degrees again tomorrow with a slight rain chance. Winds pick up Sunday with SW gusts around 35 mph. Cooler temps in the low 60's by Monday.