ABC-7 First Alert – Colder air, winds and rain chances on the way.

Published 3:05 PM

A warm day Wednesday out ahead of our next cold front. Winds will gust to around 30 mph from the SW during the day. A cold front will arrive late Wednesday and colder air will filter in. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain chances will spread across the area Thursday and Thursday night with snow developing in the mountains.

Friday morning will be the coldest of the season so far. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. I expect a nice weekend.

Author Profile Photo

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

